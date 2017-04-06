Flood warnings, watches issued throughout Chenango

CHENANGO COUNTY – In the wake of the heavy bouts of rain earlier this week with more significant rainfall expected between Thursday, April 6, and Saturday, April 8, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Binghamton has issued a number of flood warnings, watches, and hazardous outlooks throughout Chenango County in effect through Saturday.

The NWS is reporting that, “…a large low-pressure system will move over the region today through Friday, with additional moderate-to-heavy rain possible today into this evening.”

According to the NWS, the Chenango River is expected to flood at Sherburne by Friday afternoon.