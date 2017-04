CHENANGO COUNTY – In urging county residents to engage in activities that serve to improve the health of the community at a local level, the Chenango County Board of Supervisors have passed a proclamation naming April 3 through April 9 to be Public Health Week in Chenango County.

The proclamation, signed by Chenango County Board of Supervisors Chairman Lawrence N. Wilcox on March 13, aligns Chenango County’s Public Health Week with National Public Health Week.