YMCA Women’s Corporate League

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Staff Contributor

NORWICH – With the inaugural women’s corporate league in midseason shape, entering the fifth week of the league, there were two games played on Monday, April 3.

The first contest of the evening served up a hearty helping of defense as the Stadium and Ninas I took center stage. With the back and forth action early on in the game due to the stifling defensive effort from both squads, the Stadium outlasted Ninas I, taking the win 20-17. The Stadium’s Rebecca Walling and Nikki Brooks led all scorers with six points on the evening.