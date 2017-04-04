Gilbertsville man arrested for a felony after allegedly assaulting someone with a pipe

By: Michaela Watts, Sun Staff Writer
Published: April 4th, 2017

GUILFORD-Nathan W. Reigles, 34, of Gilbertsville was arrested by New York State Police at Sidney for a felony charge of assault second degree.

Reigles arrest occurred after troopers were advised of an assault that occurred outside a home on Ives Settlement Road in the Town of Guilford. An investigation determined that on April 1, 2017, at about 10:30 p.m., Reigles was in a physical dispute with another man when he allegedly struck that said man with a pipe several times to the face and head and then fled the scene.


