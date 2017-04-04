Seton’s late-inning runs provide boost over Tornado

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

NORWICH – With inclement weather defining the spring season thus far, in the case of the Norwich Purple Tornado softball team, Monday afternoon, April 3, was their second time outside this season.

Certainly a tough hand to be dealt when it’s also the same day as your first game. Regardless, the diamond dollies put up a fight in the sandlot as the visiting Saints from Seton Catholic scored two runs over the final two innings of play to steal a win away from the hometown Purple.