Lady Trojans drop Blackhawks on opening day

OXFORD – Oxford played host to the Lady Trojans of Greene – however, due to a schedule change it was Greene who was the official ‘home team’ and they wasted little time in showing their ‘home field advantage’ with an 11-9 win.

Opening day in Oxford, New York, April 3, the sun was shining, a cool breeze was blowing – and two Chenango County varsity softball teams were ready to lay it all on the line and get their 2017 seasons underway.

Both programs saw some change at the helm since 2016, as Rick Smith is now the head coach of Greene and William Hunter stands at the top as Oxford’s head coach.

Despite Greene taking the eventual win, it was the lady Blackhawks who drew first blood when Allison Beckwith singled on a ground ball to center field in the top of the first inning – sending Kylie Roys and Raigen Ehly home.