Indians rip one past Norwich as the Tornado drop season-opener

NORWICH – The Norwich boys varsity tennis team saw a bright sunny spring day unfold before their eyes as Monday evening looked to present some reasonable weather for their home opener against the visiting Owego Indians.

Nevertheless, this sunny spring day would not present itself with a positive outcome for the hopeful Tornado tennis players, as the team – led once again by longtime head coach John Stewart – dropped their season-opener to Owego by a tight score of 4-3.

The bright spot for the Tornado would prove to be its doubles play, where the team team downed Owego in two out of three possible outings. Contrary to the two team points scored by the doubles on Monday, April 3, Norwich managed to only claim one team point off its singles play – as the top three singles players fell to the vicious Indian attack.