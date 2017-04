Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

HERKIMER – April 3, signaled opening day for Chenango County baseball and softball teams. With the snow finally melted, and the fields prepared, it was time to play some ball.

The first test of the year for the Sherburne-Earlville varsity softball team came in the form of a visit to Herkimer High School. The Marauders fell victim to a potent Magicians offense, and lost on a final score of 15-0.