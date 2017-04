NORWICH – The Chenango SPCA (CSPCA) has announced its first Dog Day Afternoon (and Cats too!) Chicken and Ribs BBQ fundraiser at Smokin' Bones on Sunday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CSPCA and Smokin' Bones will be serving up chicken halves for seven dollars, chicken dinners for $10, half-rack of ribs for $10, and a rack of ribs dinner for $13. Pre-orders should be placed by April 3, and pick-up will be available at Smokin' Bones the day of the event.