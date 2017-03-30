Senator Seward and Otsego Now lead effort challenging NYSEG

ONEONTA – In response to repeated communication and economic development frustrations, lack of investment in aging energy infrastructure, energy shortages and an overall weakness in quality power delivery to franchise protected areas, a nine county coalition has been formed to fight back. With a historic coalition partnership including Broome, Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie, Sullivan and Tioga Counties, respective economic development professionals and elected officials have joined together with their respective State Senators to challenge overall New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) business practices.

Senator James L. Seward said, “When employers assemble a checklist of needs, reliable, affordable, and modern energy infrastructure is at the top of the list. Companies will not grow or locate here in our part of the state if there is no guarantee that their power needs will be met. Unfortunately, confidence in NYSEG is eroding every day and after discussing this situation with my senate colleagues, local government officials, and economic development leaders it is clear that PSC intervention is needed. New York State is losing population and it is time NYSEG step up and help improve our economic development outlook before the lights go out for good.”