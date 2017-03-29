Worship at Chenango Valley Home

Submitted photo

In a literal sense, a church ‘left the building’ on Sunday, March 19. Instead of celebrating worship in the church building at 11 West Main Street, members of the United Church of Christ, First Congregational, celebrated their usual 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning worship with the residents of Chenango Valley Home. Members of the Bell Choir under the direction of Mary Williams played three anthems. Pastor and Teacher Rev. Mr. Joseph Connolly shared the word. Pictured are members of the Bell Choir and some of the Chenango Valley Home residents.