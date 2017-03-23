Literacy Day set for Saturday; aimed toward children and families

By Nick Andrews

Sun Staff Contributor

NORWICH – A free family event based on literacy and art within the community is set for this weekend.

Saturday, March 25, The Artists’ Palette is hosting Literacy Day from 2-4 p.m.

Attendees can visit with children’s book authors Kari M. Kron and Sandra Reilly, as well as authors from Log Cabin Books, the Chenango Arts Council, the SPCA with a special animal guest, Guernsey Memorial Library, The Place, Morrisville State College, Head Start, and Early Head Start as well as public health educators.