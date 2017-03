By Nick Andrews

Sun Staff Contributor

NORWICH – Phoenix Project Dance rolls out the red carpet to welcome everyone at Fashion Night Out 2017.

Located on East River Road, Phoenix Project Dance, for one night only has transformed the Famtec Warehouse into a fashion show venue second to none.

For the eighth straight year, Phoenix Project Dance – a professional dance company, has hosted a fashion night out, creating a hit within the local community and all around New York State and beyond.