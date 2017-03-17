UHS Chenango Memorial observes National Patient Safety Week

NORWICH – UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital, along with its fellow UHS partners, have been taking part in National Patient Safety Awareness Week lasting from March 12 to 18.

“Patient safety is always a top priority with every patient visit,” said David Finney, Vice President of Nursing at UHS Chenango Memorial. “This week is set aside to help showcase and promote the patient safety measures we have in place as well as share these practices with the community.”

National Patient Safety Awareness Week is an initiative of the National Patient Safety Foundation, with support from the Department of Defense Patient Safety Program.


