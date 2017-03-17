An afternoon of poetry, storytelling and music comes to Norwich

NORWICH – Renowned artists – Joe Weil and Emily Vogel – will be hosting an event for all in the community, as they show off their skills when it comes to poetry, storytelling, singing and music.

Weil, an artists that will bring an impressive background to his audience – has seen his poems, essays, short stories and quotes be published in renowned publications such as the New York Times, The New Yorker and the Boston Review. Weil has also appeared on PBS with Bill Moyers and on NPR and Pacifica radio.