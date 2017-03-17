Senators Akshar and Griffo request funding to offset snow related expenses

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: March 17th, 2017

Frank Speziale Photo

ALBANY – Citing record-setting snowfalls throughout the Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley regions earlier this week, Senators Fred Akshar and Joseph Griffo penned a joint letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo requesting supplemental funding to cover costs associated with snow removal and other expenses brought on by Winter Storm Stella.

“As you witnessed in the Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier this week, both regions have been pummeled recently by a winter snowstorm of historic proportions,” begins the letter addressed to Cuomo. “With snowfalls totaling nearly 4 feet in some locations, these communities and their municipalities are finding themselves overburdened by the significant costs associated with this powerful storm.”


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 35% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook