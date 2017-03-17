Senators Akshar and Griffo request funding to offset snow related expenses

Frank Speziale Photo

ALBANY – Citing record-setting snowfalls throughout the Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley regions earlier this week, Senators Fred Akshar and Joseph Griffo penned a joint letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo requesting supplemental funding to cover costs associated with snow removal and other expenses brought on by Winter Storm Stella.

“As you witnessed in the Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier this week, both regions have been pummeled recently by a winter snowstorm of historic proportions,” begins the letter addressed to Cuomo. “With snowfalls totaling nearly 4 feet in some locations, these communities and their municipalities are finding themselves overburdened by the significant costs associated with this powerful storm.”