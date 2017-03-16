Another cold day for local All American BMX racers

ENDICOTT – The All American BMX Team in Norwich made yet another trip to Grippen Park in Endicott, on Saturday, March, 11. Another successful outing ensued – Vinny Lawson took home first in the 7 Intermediate Class and third in the Cruiser Class; while Andrew Lawrence brought home a first place finish in the 7 Intermediate Class, and Phillip Sheridan snagged a third place finish in the 11 Intermediate Class. This most recent race marked the first of three races in the Winter Series – results from the next two races will be reported in a later edition of The Evening Sun when the results are made available.