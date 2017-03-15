start title end
Gilligan’s to host 'FUNraising' event for Friend of Rogers

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: March 15th, 2017

SHERBURNE - On Monday, March 27, Gilligan’s in Sherburne will be hosting a “FUNraising” event to benefit Friends of Rogers. From 4 p.m. to close, Gilligan’s will be donating 20 percent of its proceeds to FoR.

“The support we receive from Gilligan’s is truly inspiring,” said Simon Solomon, FoR Executive Director. “The generosity shown to Rogers Center from local businesses such as Gilligan’s demonstrates the affection our community has for this beloved place. We are extremely grateful for their partnership.”

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc. - a nonprofit organization offering educational programs for people of all ages. Seasonal hours are currently from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

