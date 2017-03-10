Norwich prepares for Regional Final against NYS number two Westhill

By Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH- The upcoming game for the Regional final is a chance for Norwich’s for the Tornado to make trip to the NYSPHSAA State Championship game – something that hasn’t been done since the 1993-94 season, and resembles something very similar to the last four regional match-ups that Norwich has had – against perennial Section III powerhouses.

And when tip-off ensues at 1 p.m. at the SRC Arena of Onondaga Community College there will be a mixed feeling of revenge and disdain.

Both the Westhill Warriors and Purple Tornado have long dominated their respective intersectional competition. The Warriors have been dominate against the Class B schools in Section III, winning their seventh sectional title in the past nine years this past Sunday, March 5.

Meanwhile, the Tornado achieved their fifth sectional title in six seasons a week ago today.

Over the past three showdowns between the two teams, Westhill controls a 2-1 lead; with their two wins coming during the most important games: Regional playoffs.

Norwich won a 60-51 decision last year during the regular season. However in 2013 and 2014, Westhill beat Norwich in the two aforementioned Regional finals by a combined four points and in one of the contests needed overtime to take down the Tornado.