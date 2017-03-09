Artist applications are being accepted for 23rd annual Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival

By: Michaela Watts, Sun Staff Writer
Published: March 9th, 2017

NORWICH – Time is running out to submit your application to be an exhibitor in the 23rd annual Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival, which will be held on September 9 and 10, 2017. Applications should be sumitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 10, however, late applications may be accepted at the discretion of the jury where space is available.

Colorscape is recognized as one of the most artist-friendly festivals in central New York. In fact, Sunshine Artist: America’s Premier Art and Craft Show Magazine detailed Colorscape’s exceptional commitment to its artists – in their own words – in its February 2015 issue.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 32% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook