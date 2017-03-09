Artist applications are being accepted for 23rd annual Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival

NORWICH – Time is running out to submit your application to be an exhibitor in the 23rd annual Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival, which will be held on September 9 and 10, 2017. Applications should be sumitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 10, however, late applications may be accepted at the discretion of the jury where space is available.

Colorscape is recognized as one of the most artist-friendly festivals in central New York. In fact, Sunshine Artist: America’s Premier Art and Craft Show Magazine detailed Colorscape’s exceptional commitment to its artists – in their own words – in its February 2015 issue.