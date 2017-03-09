Oxford FFA excels at District 4 contests

NEW BERLIN – On March 1, participating Oxford FFA members traveled to Unadilla Valley for the District 4 Leadership and Career Development Events. The annual local contest was hosted this year by the U.V. FFA.

FFA members met to compete in public speaking, mock job interviews and presentations about Agriculture. Oxford FFA Members in grades 6-12 prepped themselves for the day by writing speeches, memorizing the FFA Creed, researching current events and creating resumes.

Sophomore Jessie Howe, placed 6th and Catherine Northup, a freshman, took 3rd in Sr. Prepared Speaking. The girls researched and wrote 6-8 minute speeches about topics in Agriculture. Junior FFA Member Emma Peila, a seventh grader, took 5th place for her Jr. Prepared Speech.

Have you ever only had 30 minutes to prepare a speech? Jr. Extemporaneous Speaking contestants have: Madalynn Howe, an eighth grader, placed 2nd and Natalie Barrows, an eighth grader, took 1st place. Their topics were about the importance of Agricultural Education and how we as Agriculturalists need to be advocates for our industry.

The FFA Creed written by E.M. Tiffany is memorized by thousands of FFA Members across the country each year. Kaden Collins, seventh grader, placed 7th, Karley Miller 6th, eighth grader, Kathryn Hofmann, a freshman, took 4th and Taylor Moore, a freshman, took 2nd place.

Applying for a job is a life skill that we all use. The following Oxford FFA members are ready to present their resumes when they need it. 5th place in the Employment Skills contest went to Hannah Mulwane, a sophomore, 4th place to Cheyanne Ingraham, a junior, 3rd place to Megan Peila, a senior, and sophomore Karly Marshman placed 1st.

The next round of competitions is set for March 18 in Greenville, NY.