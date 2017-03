NORWICH – Monday Evening Music Club (MEMC) will be showcasing its 107th annual tribute to “Music in Our Schools” month on Monday, March 13, featuring pianists and singers from Sherburne-Earlville School, Holy Family, and Norwich City Schools – including the entire cast of Norwich High School's production of The Addam's Family.

You're only seeingof the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.