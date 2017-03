Frank Speziale Photo

The Norwich Community Kitchen, held at St. Bartholomew's Parish Center on East Main Street in Norwich held its weekly Norwich Community Soup Kitchen. This event is free to public, and is open every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Pictured above from left to right: Marie Dykstra, Dorothy Loiselle, Lauren Howell, Elaine Brownell, and Rose Ortolano. This week they offered baked chicken, scalloped potatoes, peas and cookies. Next week they will be offering beef stew.