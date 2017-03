• Norwich boys basketball faces Waverly at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton for the Section IV Class B title at 7:45 p.m. on Friday.

• Bainbridge-Guilford girls basketball faces Watkins Glen at Tompkins Cortland Community College in Cortland for the Section IV Class C title at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

• Norwich is sending junior Zack Race (55 meter dash, 300 meter dash) to the Indoor Track and Field State Championships at the Ocean Breeze Center in Staten Island on Saturday.