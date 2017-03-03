Norwich faces tough 8th ranked Waverly Wolverines for Class B Championship

By Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

Despite being the number one seed, Norwich (17-6) faces an uphill battle tonight, on March 3, when it plays the boys basketball Class B’s 8th ranked Waverly Wolverines (22-1) at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans’ Memorial Arena.

Waverly upended the New York State honorable mentioned Seton Catholic Central Saints on Wednesday night in a palindrome on Waverly’s home court 73-37. This also happened to be the same Saints team that Norwich beat 69-61 on February 1. That being said, Waverly like Norwich struggled out of the gates during the Section IV quarterfinals, as the Wolverines beat the seventh seeded Chenango Valley Warriors 63-55.

The Wolverines had the hot hand against Seton Catholic, sinking 21 of 37 two point field goals for a 57 percent shooting percentage from inside the arc. Combine that with the hot 8 of 18 shots from three-point range for 45 percent, the Wolverines were rolling on all cylinders.

However, playing for a sectional title is uncharted territory for Waverly, tonight marks the first time a Waverly boys’ basketball team has played for a Section IV title since the 1995-96 season- roughly three years before any of the players on either team was born. The main offensive weapons for Waverly are Hunter Bodine, Gavin Judson, Jon Ward, and Garrett Sutryk. Bodine paced the Wolverines in their win over Seton with 20 points and aiding in their defensive effort with two steals. Judson scored 16 points and is the sharpshooter on the team – sinking four three-pointers on the night, while breaking a Waverly school record with 53 trifectas on the year and counting. Jon Ward recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while blocking four Seton shots. Sutryk scored eight points in the victory, along with a handful of rebounds, assists and steals in the process.