Two sentenced in Chenango County Court, another heading to trial

NORWICH – During the afternoon session in Chenango County Court, several individuals appeared in front of Chenango County Court Judge Frank B. Revoir Jr., on matters of plea changes and sentencing – in order to either accept or reject plea offers from the Chenango County District Attorney's Office.

Both First Assistant District Attorney Michael D. Ferrarese and Assistant District Attorney Laura R. Parker represented the people.

• Keannu J. Spencer, 25, appeared on three separate charges with each having a lesser count prepared by the DA's office if Spencer were to enter a plea of guilty. The charges against Spencer included burglary in the first degree, a class B violent felony; assault in the second degree, a class D felony; and bail jumping in the second degree, a class E felony.

The lesser counts that could be offered to Spencer if he voluntarily entered a plea of guilty would be burglary in second degree degree a class C felony – and for the assault and bail jumping charges, a lesser sentence would be given.