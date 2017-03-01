Central New York QDMA seminar to be held tomorrow evening

NORWICH – Their is to be a seminar at Morrisville College at the Norwich Campus to discuss various topics regarding forestry, food plots among other topics.

The two sessions held on March, 2, from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. will be split into two talks – the first happening at 6 p.m. and being 'Food plots are they the last piece for the puzzle.'

During this session, Benjamin Williams, O' Tin Cup Habitat Enhancement, will give an overview of basic whitetail needs for habitat and food annually. While also helping to break down the reason food plots fail versus, why and how they can be successful.

The second session of the night – 'Creating Young Forest Habitat: Why and how' – will take place at 7 p.m. Tim Russell, QDMA Young Forest Specialist, will give an overview, with reasons why young forest has been on the decline, as well as the wildlife that rely on young forest habitat and methods used to create and maintain forest habitats in the area.

Notably, there will be a Chain Saw raffle at the event. All from the community are welcome to attend the evening 'talks' in an effort to help learn how one can improve hunting and habitats in general.

For more information please contact John Rybinski at john101@windstream.net or Bradd Vickers at 607-226-1195.

This event is sponsored by QDMA, Chenango County Farm Bureau, White's Farm Supply, and AMSOIL.

The Norwich extension of Morrisville College can be located at 20 Conkey Ave. in the City of Norwich.

– CT