Lady Bobcats quest for glory continues as they progress to Section IV Class C final

By Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

CORTLAND – For the first time since the 2014-2015 season, the Bainbridge-Guilford girl’s varsity basketball team will be going back to the Section IV Class C finals.

The second-seeded Bobcats triumphed over third-seeded Moravia last night, Feb. 28, on a final score of 46-37.

A strong second-half comeback, fueled by the trio of Abigail Selfridge, Erica Selfridge, and Megan Palmatier, ensured that the Bobcats moved on to the finals, where they will try and avenge their loss to Watkins Glen on the biggest stage – a loss that happened just two short years ago.

Right out of the gates, Moravia were fired up and ready for the challenge that the undefeated Bobcats posed.

They put up 14 points in the opening quarter, while limiting B-G to just eight.

Grace Wasileski helped to furnish the massive beginning to the game for Moravia, as she hit seven of her 17 total points in the first quarter.