NORWICH – The Holy Family School PTO continues its tradition of celebrating the Lenten season with the start of its 34th year of the annual Fish Fry.

Every Friday beginning on March 3 through March 31, the PTO will host the Fish Fry in the Holy Family School cafeteria. The event is open to the community with take-out available from 4:30-7:00 p.m. and eat-in dining open from 5:00-7:00 p.m.