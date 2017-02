By Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Local business Nina’s were crowned Champions of the 2017 YMCA Corporate Basketball League, as they triumphed over Blue Ox last night, Feb. 15.

The final scoreline of 69-45 did not accurately reflect how close the game was in the first half. Both teams began strong, and traded baskets back and forth. Midway through the first half, the score was tied at 15 points apiece.