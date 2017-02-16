Huge upset in YMCA Corporate League basketball semifinals

By Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

NORWICH – Two teams officially advanced to the YMCA Corporate League Basketball Finals last Monday, Feb. 13.

In the biggest upset of the playoffs, third seed Blue Ox toppled number the one seed – The Honey B’s – on a final score of 78-64. In the matchup, it was a tale of two half’s, as the Honey B’s carried a slender two-point lead into the interval. Zack Williams exploded for 15 points, and A. Parry added another 12 in the second half to power their side to the victory.