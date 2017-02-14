Molly Venter brings Goodnight Moonshine to 6 On The Square

By Nick Andrews

Sun Staff Contributor

OXFORD – Six on the Square is pleased to welcome Molly Venter, of Red Molly, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, February 18, bringing Goodnight Moonshine to the stage.

This will be a collaboration between Molly Venter and her spouse Eben Pariser, with upright bassist Adam Chilenski joining them for this show.

Molly’s voice is said to bend from a sweet moan to a gritty shout and back into a playful run in the space of a few bars and "it all goes down like silk," according to American Songwriter Magazine. It was said that, "Few singers turn first time listeners into eternal fanatics as effortlessly as Molly Venter."