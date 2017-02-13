S-E girl’s end season on high note

By Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

MATTYDALE – The Sherburne-Earlville girl’s varsity bowling team rounded out their brilliant season with an impressive second-place finish at the Sectional Tournament, which was held at Strike n’ Spare lanes in Mattydale last Sunday, Feb. 5.

The Marauders finished the tournament in the class C/D division with a total of 3,535 pins, just behind Clinton – who topped the podium, notching a total of 3,822 pins. Solvay finished in third place, with 3,319 total pins.