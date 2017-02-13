Spartans weather the Storm with win

By Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

OTEGO- The lady Spartans basketball team from Unatego defended their home court against the girls from Unadilla Valley eventually cruising to a 52-26 victory in the first round of the MAC league tournament on Friday.

The Spartans dominated in the first half, with offensive explosions of 14 and 18 points in the first and second quarters, respectively. Meanwhile, the visiting Storm had issues with getting their offensive unit started only scoring 11 points over the first 16 minutes.