YMCA Corporate League playoffs set to begin

By Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

NORWICH – The YMCA Corporate League came to a close this week, with the Honey B’s finishing as the regular season Champions.

As of late January, with two games remaining in the season, the Honey B’s and Nina’s were tied for the league lead, with records of 7-1 each respectively. NBT-Mang was trailing close behind, as they stood in third place, boasting a record of 6-2. Blue Ox and Park Place were in fourth and fifth place, with records of 3-5 and 1-7 respectively, while Enlightened Dentistry rounded out the league at the bottom, still seeking a win at 0-8.