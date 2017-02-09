Fourth Quarter guides Express over Tornado

By Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH- With the Elmira Express viewed as the favorite to win the Southern Tier Athletic Conference semi-final match up over the host Purple Tornado, for the first three quarters of play it appeared as though the Tornado were destined for the STAC championship game, and with the momentum and energy on their side it looked like it was going to happen as the game turned into the final hour. Then an Elmira offensive onslaught took over the game, allowing the Express to chug along as the Tornado fell 55-40.

With the Norwich offense moving right along as the third period of play began, the host Purple flipped a 19-16 deficit into a 25-23 lead with 3:41 left to play in the quarter. The back-and-forth motion of the game called for the heroics from NHS’ Makenzie Maynard who connected on massive back-to-back three point baskets. The initial three with 3:41 left put the Tornado in the lead for the first time since the six minute mark of the second quarter.