Norwich Farmers Market welcomes new vendor, features specials

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: February 7th, 2017

NORWICH – On Wednesday, February 8, the Norwich Farmers Market is celebrating the addition of a new vendor.

In welcoming Chenango SPCA to the market, the other vendors are offering specials on products; Lamb’s Quarters Organic Farm will be selling lamb chops at ½ price with proof of a purchase of 5 dollars or more from any other vendor, Whispering Pines will be offering 3 dollars off any purchase with proof of a purchase of 5 dollars or more from any other vendor, and Foxy Honey will be offering 50 cents off their small jars of local honey and 1 dollar off their large jars with proof of purchase of any amount from any other vendor.


