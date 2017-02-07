Assemblyman Crouch weighs-in on sanctuary cities

ALBANY – Assemblyman Clifford W. Crouch (R-Bainbridge) released a statement yesterday, February 6, comprising his beliefs in regards to the extensive immigration package that was considered by the Assembly.

“The bills that were brought to the floor today definitely raise some concern for me,” said Assemblyman Crouch. “The idea of sanctuary cities throughout the state harboring illegal immigrants against the orders of the federal government could be a serious national security issue.”

Last week, City of Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick presented the Ithaca Common Council with an ordinance that would move to designate Ithaca as a sanctuary city.