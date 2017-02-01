Judge sets bail for criminally negligent homicide case at $1,500, two others receive higher amounts

NORWICH – Three men entered a not guilty plea to their respective charges during an early afternoon session held at the Chenango County Court on Monday Jan. 30.

•James M. Maricle, 25, of Norwich, appeared on one count of criminally negligent homicide and one count of criminal contempt, in relation to the death of 19-year-old Roxanne Shipman. Maricle entered a not guilty plea to both counts in the presence of Judge Frank B. Revoir. Maricle was represented by Public Defender John D. Cameron, while Assistant District Attorney Laura Parker represented the people.

Revoir acknowledged the defendant’s pleas of not guilty and advised Maricle of his civil rights. Cameron asked that the bail should continue as what has already been set by the local courts – $1,500 cash, $2,500 bail bond, or $5,000 property bond.

Parker advised the court that the defendant has a history of failure to appear and also made known to the court that the people have filed there pre-plea ivestigation report. Parker also asked that a new reasonable bail be set regarding the case.