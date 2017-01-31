Local Knights of Columbus members recount March for Life

WASHINGTON, D.C. – For the 15th straight year, the Knights of Columbus, Council 211 located in Norwich organized a bus trip to venture down to the annual March for Life last Friday, January 27.

The pro-life rally and march, which takes place every year in the nation's capital, attracts people of all faiths from across the world to protest the 1973 Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the United States.

Knights of Columbus member Jim Reynolds, who has attended each of the last 15 marches, described his experience at the march as simply ‘powerful.’

“It's hard to describe the feeling if you haven't been,” said Reynolds. “People of all faiths were in attendance and they all were peaceful and praying – it's a unifying force.”