Marauders fall to the Red Devils of VVS

By Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

VERONA- On Friday January 27, the Sherburne-Earlville boys varsity basketball team traveled to Verona to take on the Red Devils of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.

With both teams listed as honorable mentions under the New York State Sports Writers Association, the winner of the game had the possibility of moving up into the top 25 rankings of Class B basketball. Ultimately, the boys of S-E became the third Chenango County team to fall to the Red Devils-losing by a score of 75-62.

The Red Devils offense shined in the first quarter scoring 19 points in the opening period, while keeping the Marauder offensive unit at bay-holding them to just 13 points.

While the Marauder offense struggled to start, S-E turned their attention to limiting the Red Devil’s opportunities by turning up its defensive intensity. The Red Devils daunted with the task of taking on a renewed S-E defense only managed to score 12 points in the second period of play.