Norwich takes third at STACs; B-G downs Oxford

By Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

NORWICH – The Norwich boy’s varsity bowling team placed third out of seven teams at the STAC Championships, which were held at Midway Lanes, in Vestal, on Monday, Jan. 30.

The Tornado boy’s finished with a total of 3,146 total-pins after three games, just behind second place finishers Corning, who scored 3,149 total-pins, and only 133 pins behind eventual Champions Binghamton.

Norwich got off to the perfect start, with a 1,087 in game one, which led the pack. They stayed consistent in the other two games of the series, knocking down 1,034 and 1,025 pins in each respectively to finish out with an average of just over 1,048, but Binghamton and Corning proved to be just an ounce better than the Tornado on the day.