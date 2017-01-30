New Berlin man allegedly smashed the windshield of an occupied car

NEW BERLIN- On January 26, 2017, at approximately 3:34 p.m., New York State police arrested Schuyler M. Schmidt, 25, of New Berlin, for the misdemeanors of criminal mischief in the fourth degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree.

Schmidt's arrest occurred after troopers were advised of a criminal mischief complaint that happened earlier that day outside a home on State Route 8 in the Town of Columbus.

According to authorities, an investigation determined that Schmidt had punched and smashed the windshield of an occupied car during a dispute with the woman inside. Schmidt suffered minor injuries to his hand that did not need medical attention.

Schmidt was arraigned in the Town of Columbus Court and an order of protection was issued for the victim. Schmidt will re-appear at a later date.