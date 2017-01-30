Senators Gillibrand, Schumer slam Trump's immigration ban

ALBANY – U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) both publicly challenged President Trump's Executive Order to halt immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries signed on Friday evening, January 27, calling the order “appalling” and “fly[ing] in the face of New York values.”

“I repeatedly urged the last administration to do more to confront the growing humanitarian crisis in Syria and accept more refugee families,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Our diversity is what makes New York strong and our willingness to accept those in need who are fleeing some of the most dangerous and violent places on earth is what the Statue of Liberty represents.”

She continued to say, “Our willingness to take in refugees is not only the right thing to do, but it also helps make our country safer from terrorist threats and shows millions around the globe that America cares for children and families facing strife and persecution. I will continue to stand with immigrant and refugee families and I will fight in the Senate to protect them.”