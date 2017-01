Submitted Photo

NORWICH – Over the weekend, the Norwich Cheerleading team traveled to Chenango Valley and Maine-Endwell, back-to-back days on Saturday and Sunday, as they competed in two tournaments. Placing in both tournaments, the Tornado saw a fourth place finish at the Chenango Valley Sweetheart Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 28, – followed by a third place finish Maine-Endwell's Winter Freeze Invitational on Sunday, Jan. 29. Pictured above is a group shot of the Norwich cheer squad.