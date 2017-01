By Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

CANASTOTA – The Sherburne-Earlville girl’s varsity bowling team knocked down yet another opponent last Thursday, Jan. 26. They journeyed to Canastota and came away with the victory on a scoreline of 2050 total pins to 1726.

The key to success in this matchup for the Marauders was remaining consistent. The five bowlers combined to score over 650 in each of the three games to clinch the 324-pin win.