Can anyone stop the undefeated Lady Bobcats?

By Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

BAINBRIDGE – In yet another statement win, the Bainbridge-Guilford girl’s varsity basketball team clinched it’s 13th victory of the season in blowout fashion as they crushed Deposit 68-23 last Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Abigail Selfridge was the main orchestrator for the Bobcat offense – almost recording a triple-double in the process, finishing with 23 points, 19 rebounds and six assists.

As well as the B-G offense played throughout the contest, their defense was also impenetrable. After holding the Deposit offense to just six points in the first quarter, they allowed none in the second quarter and went into the halftime break with a sizable 32-point lead.