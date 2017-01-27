‘No knock’ leads to arrest of two; meth sales said to be involved

NORWICH – Two were arrested Thursday afternoon, following the execution of a ‘no knock’ warrant and now sit in the local jail.

Members of the Norwich Police Department and Chenango County Sheriff’s Office executed said warrant at approximately 12:55 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, after Chenango County Judge Frank B. Revoir Jr. signed the warrant.

Authorities entered an apartment at 95 Plymouth St. in Norwich and two individuals were taken into custody shortly after.

Paul R. Prisnell, 25, of Norwich, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony; and criminal nuisance in the first degree, a class E felony.

Kailey S. Hughes, 20, of Norwich, was charged with the class E felony of criminal nuisance in the first degree.