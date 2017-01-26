Syracuse mayor reaffirms city's stance to protect immigrants

SYRACUSE (AP) - Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner says her city will continue to offer sanctuary to immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally, despite President Donald Trump’s plan to prevent immigrant-protecting municipalities from receiving some federal grants.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Democrat said she doesn’t intend to change her stance announced earlier this month that Syracuse will remain a sanctuary city. Miner says the city’s resources, including the police department, won’t be used to enforce federal anti-immigrant policies.

Trump’s plan would withhold potentially millions of dollars in taxpayer money for cities providing sanctuary protections.

Miner says her city will continue its’s commitment to treat immigrants “with the dignity and respect they deserve.”