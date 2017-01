NEW BERLIN – The 18th annual Chenango Lake Perch Derby scheduled for February 4 has been postponed until February 18 due to lack of ice. To pre-register for the Oxford Lion Club’s Perch Derby and become eligible for the $1,000 grand prize, visit www.oxfordlions.org or stop in to Mayhood's Sporting Goods in Norwich.

In the event that the Perch Derby is cancelled due to insufficient ice, the grant prize will be raffled off to those who have pre-registered.